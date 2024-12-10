Previous
The Doctor by mozette
The Doctor

I met up with my bestie, who I met at college over 25 years ago, for our annual pre-Christmas lunch. We usually exchange presents.

This year, I didn't know what to get her, so got her a $20 Lifeline Gift Voucher. And she got me this very cool Dr Who flask. It comes with a steel straw and a straw cleaner.

I love it!
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
