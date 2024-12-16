Previous
Against The Clouds by mozette
Photo 5460

Against The Clouds

We've been getting a lot of rain.

And the frangipanni love it. They look beautiful against the grey of the clouds.

I've had Madam the Frangipanni for about 20 years, isn't she lovely?

She's called Madam, because she been around the backyard a few times, and has found her spot in the world of the garden.
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1495% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick Schies ace
It is a nice angle
December 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact