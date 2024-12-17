Previous
Turning Point Painting
Turning Point Painting

This is my first oil painting where my art teacher didn't interfere with my process.

I painted it in 2017, and it's of Brunswick Heads, New South Wales, of Tora Kina. A place I swam when I was a kid.
17th December 2024

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Steve Chappell ace
That is a great painting!
December 17th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
Nice work Lynda
December 17th, 2024  
Lynda Parker
@swchappell @digitalrn thanks guys. It's a beautiful place. Floods like Venice, but beautiful.

And I look tired in the photo because I am. My neighbour has been doing renovations after 10pm and keeping me and other neighbours awake.
December 17th, 2024  
