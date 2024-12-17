Sign up
Photo 5461
Turning Point Painting
This is my first oil painting where my art teacher didn't interfere with my process.
I painted it in 2017, and it's of Brunswick Heads, New South Wales, of Tora Kina. A place I swam when I was a kid.
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
painting
crafty_pegs
@five_plus_two
Steve Chappell
ace
That is a great painting!
December 17th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
Nice work Lynda
December 17th, 2024
Lynda Parker
@swchappell
@digitalrn
thanks guys. It's a beautiful place. Floods like Venice, but beautiful.
And I look tired in the photo because I am. My neighbour has been doing renovations after 10pm and keeping me and other neighbours awake.
December 17th, 2024
