Sun Halo
We have finally gotten some sunshine 🌞 to get our laundry done, lawns mowed and weeds pulled.
I was hanging out my towels and saw this sun halo! What a great sight to see! It also means we'll be getting more rain 🌧 soon too.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
sun
,
weather
,
mother_nature
