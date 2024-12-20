Previous
Ray Bradbury Reads by mozette
Photo 5464

Ray Bradbury Reads

Yesterday, I helped a lady unload her late husband's books from the boot of her car. I came across these Ray Bradbury books!

She told me to just take them, as her husband had had 14 bookcases of books, double-parked. Woah, that is some collection!
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
