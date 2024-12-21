Summer Solstice

Today is the longest day of the year. And I was up early to get chores done, in preparation for hosting Christmas Day here at my place.



So far, I've washed all the floors downstairs, put away the large paintings, cleared out the storage space under my stairs, folded all my laundry, and put out the rubbish.



Then after lunch I Mum called me asking for my help at their place. I dropped by their place, and helped with cleaning out there.



Tomorrow, I've got sheets to wash, and a few other things to get done. Monday is my last donation day, and then I'll be preparing food for Christmas Day.