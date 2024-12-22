Previous
A Mystery Poet by mozette
Photo 5466

A Mystery Poet

I found this great book by a poet I've never heard of.

Thought to ask if anyone has read his work.
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1497% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact