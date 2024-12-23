Previous
My Own Creation by mozette
My Own Creation

My family is gathering for Christmas tomorrow for lunch. So, I've made a salmon and vegetable risotto. I've made it before, and it's delicious!

I have made a coleslaw too, it'll have a lactose free sauce, walnuts and raisins in it.

A great addition to Christmas lunch!
23rd December 2024

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
