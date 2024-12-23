Sign up
Photo 5467
My Own Creation
My family is gathering for Christmas tomorrow for lunch. So, I've made a salmon and vegetable risotto. I've made it before, and it's delicious!
I have made a coleslaw too, it'll have a lactose free sauce, walnuts and raisins in it.
A great addition to Christmas lunch!
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
23rd December 2024 9:17am
Exif
Tags
christmas
,
lunch
,
risotto
