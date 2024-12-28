A Stinker of a Day

Today it's been a very hot, long day.



The degrees hit 30°C before 9am and kept climbing. Fortunately I had gotten all I needed to get done before then: 2 loads of laundry, watering (well, drenching actually) the garden, and going out to pick up my prescription from the pharmacy.

Once home, I didn't bother opening the windows, I just turned on the air-conditioning. It's a bit past 3pm, the degrees is 33°C (but feels like 39°C), and it's so quiet outside. I just brought in the cooked laundry, and felt as though I was going to burst into flames!



Is Australia cooking? I think so!