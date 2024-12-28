Previous
A Stinker of a Day by mozette
A Stinker of a Day

Today it's been a very hot, long day.

The degrees hit 30°C before 9am and kept climbing. Fortunately I had gotten all I needed to get done before then: 2 loads of laundry, watering (well, drenching actually) the garden, and going out to pick up my prescription from the pharmacy.
Once home, I didn't bother opening the windows, I just turned on the air-conditioning. It's a bit past 3pm, the degrees is 33°C (but feels like 39°C), and it's so quiet outside. I just brought in the cooked laundry, and felt as though I was going to burst into flames!

Is Australia cooking? I think so!
Lynda Parker

Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
