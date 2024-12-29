Previous
Heatwave by mozette
Photo 5473

Heatwave

Just like yesterday, it's going to be another stinking hot day.

It's just gone 9am and the temps are over 30°C and feeling like 34°C. We got a brief storm last night, but it stayed humid.

Today the rain is supposed to start.
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1499% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact