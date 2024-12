Harvest

Today, it's a little cooler than the last couple of days have been. At night, I've been hearing a late night Barn Owl 🦉 hooting away, it's a big one too!

In the day, the garden is getting drenched in the morning.



Today, I saw that some of my ginger was ready for harvesting. So, I did just that. After about 6 months of waiting, 3 attempts, I've successfully grown my first crop of ginger!



The brown piece is part of the original chunk I planted.