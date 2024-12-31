Sign up
New Year's Eve
I'm spending the last day of the year away from my home, at my friend's place.
It's a chill out night filled with swimming, food, and great friend's.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
31st December 2024 12:30pm
Tags
new_years_eve
