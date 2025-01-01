Previous
New Year Morning by mozette
Photo 5476

New Year Morning

A good night was had by all.

We educated a 12 year old with doggy music, swam in the pool, and dragged ourselves to bed at 1.30am

A good NYE.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1500% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact