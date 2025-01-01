Sign up
Photo 5476
New Year Morning
A good night was had by all.
We educated a 12 year old with doggy music, swam in the pool, and dragged ourselves to bed at 1.30am
A good NYE.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
nye
,
2025
,
new_year_day
