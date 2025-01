The Kingston Butter Factory

This is a heritage listed building which has been in Logan City for over 100 years. It was initially the one place where butter and cream was produced for south east Queensland, then when demand outstripped manufacturing, they had to close and move production to another location.



Since then it's been a ballet hall, art gallery, and a theatre. It's still used today, as those things, with the local council expanding onto the surrounding land to create an Arts District and Heritage Centre.