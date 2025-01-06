Sign up
Previous
Photo 5481
Me and My Books
I love my book collection.
I'm blessed to have the love of reading.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
1
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5481
photos
20
followers
33
following
1501% complete
5474
5475
5476
5477
5478
5479
5480
5481
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
9th June 2024 12:29pm
Privacy
Tags
me
,
books
,
book_collection
,
my_place
,
my_collection
,
fiveplustwo-blessings
Babs
ace
I love books too.
January 6th, 2025
