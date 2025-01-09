Sign up
Photo 5484
Tarot Cards
I was sorting out a donation of 18 sets of tarot cards!
Wow!
They were all brand new, one set were signed inside the book, and it was lovely to handle tarot cards again.
And their artwork is gorgeous!
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5484
photos
20
followers
33
following
1502% complete
View this month »
5477
5478
5479
5480
5481
5482
5483
5484
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
9th January 2025 4:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lifeline
,
charity_store
,
volunteer_work
,
tarot_cards
