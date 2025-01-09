Previous
Tarot Cards by mozette
Photo 5484

Tarot Cards

I was sorting out a donation of 18 sets of tarot cards!

Wow!

They were all brand new, one set were signed inside the book, and it was lovely to handle tarot cards again.

And their artwork is gorgeous!
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1502% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact