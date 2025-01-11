Sign up
Photo 5486
A Pinch
Yesterday I was at the doctors to get my medical certificate looked at, and I asked him to look at a scabby bit of skin.
Well, he took a core sample, which required a local into my elbow. We'll know today if I need it cut out. But the one stitch comes out next week.
I think it's great we live in a time where we can find out so soon about things like this.
