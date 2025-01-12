Sign up
Photo 5487
New Storage Solutions
It's the new year, and I've gotten stuck into the office to make it work more efficiently for me.
I replaced the metal folder holders with good retro boxes to hold my cards and stationery.
The Coca-Cola one holds my cards on all kinds, the Kombi one holds my stationery of all sizes.
I think they look quite good.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
office
,
my_place
,
let's_get_organised
