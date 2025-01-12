Previous
New Storage Solutions by mozette
Photo 5487

New Storage Solutions

It's the new year, and I've gotten stuck into the office to make it work more efficiently for me.

I replaced the metal folder holders with good retro boxes to hold my cards and stationery.

The Coca-Cola one holds my cards on all kinds, the Kombi one holds my stationery of all sizes.

I think they look quite good.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1503% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact