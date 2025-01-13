Previous
A Monster Capsicum! by mozette
Photo 5488

A Monster Capsicum!

I do grow my own veggies but they're not always plentiful. So, I sometimes buy them at a farmer's market.

Last week I scored this huge capsicum!

I put my hand next to it for comparison.
13th January 2025

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1503% complete

