Photo 5489
Stormy Weather
Australia has been getting a lot of rain. It's much-needed, but everything becomes more humid afterwards.
I wish we could send it off to L.A. to help them.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
13th January 2025 1:11pm
Tags
mother_nature
,
my_garden
