Stormy Weather by mozette
Photo 5489

Stormy Weather

Australia has been getting a lot of rain. It's much-needed, but everything becomes more humid afterwards.

I wish we could send it off to L.A. to help them.
14th January 2025

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
