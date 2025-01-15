Previous
Little Old Cabinet by mozette
Photo 5490

Little Old Cabinet

In the next month I'm getting rid of a few pieces of furniture in my living room.

There's two small china cabinets, a credenza, and the piano. Then, there's this little cabinet. What's coming in is a 3-piece cabinet set from my folks place... and that's it.

I'm hoping to give the piano to a piano dealership who can clean it up and they can sell her or give her away to a good family. Well, I'm hoping.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1504% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact