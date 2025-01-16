Sign up
Previous
Photo 5491
Big Bear!
This is one cuddly big bear.
It's amazing to find such a beautiful bear like this in Lifeline Underwood Superstore, where I volunteer.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
2
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5491
photos
20
followers
33
following
1504% complete
5484
5485
5486
5487
5488
5489
5490
5491
Tags
volunteer
,
charity_store
Lesley
ace
Wow!!
January 16th, 2025
Lynda Parker
@tinley23
yeah. Lots of kids love him.
January 16th, 2025
