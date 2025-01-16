Previous
Big Bear! by mozette
Photo 5491

Big Bear!

This is one cuddly big bear.

It's amazing to find such a beautiful bear like this in Lifeline Underwood Superstore, where I volunteer.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1504% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Wow!!
January 16th, 2025  
Lynda Parker
@tinley23 yeah. Lots of kids love him.
January 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact