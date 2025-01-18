Previous
Day One by mozette
Photo 5493

Day One

After my skin cancer removal yesterday, I took a couple of painkillers with codeine, and felt good that the pain was gone for a while.

My arm has been sore and I'm tired today.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1504% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Good that you’ve had the op, and hopefully they’ve given you some good painkillers for the first few days
January 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact