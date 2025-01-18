Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5493
Day One
After my skin cancer removal yesterday, I took a couple of painkillers with codeine, and felt good that the pain was gone for a while.
My arm has been sore and I'm tired today.
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5493
photos
20
followers
33
following
1504% complete
View this month »
5486
5487
5488
5489
5490
5491
5492
5493
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
18th January 2025 9:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
me
,
ouch
,
sun_cancer
Lesley
ace
Good that you’ve had the op, and hopefully they’ve given you some good painkillers for the first few days
January 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close