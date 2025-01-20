Previous
A Weighty Subject by mozette
Photo 5495

A Weighty Subject

I'm lifting more weights this year. So scored these at work
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1505% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact