Previous
Silver by mozette
Photo 5496

Silver

While Mum was clearing out, she came across a two set of silver baby spoons. One was my brother's, one is mine. Both are RODD silverware.

I polished up mine last night.
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1505% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact