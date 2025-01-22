Sign up
Photo 5497
Tiny
The small, dainty things that come into Lifeline are amazing.
Like this piece.
I'd love to own it, but have nowhere to put it.
22nd January 2025
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
9th January 2025 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
little
,
lifeline
,
charity_store
,
volunteer_work
