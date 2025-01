Wildly Ready

After getting a sun cancer cut out last week, I jumped online and ordered some sleeves that will protect me from sunburn.



They arrived today.



There was a mix up with my order though, and I had accidentally ordered some in extra small, but after to and froing with texts, things were sorted out... and they arrived today!

I was so excited I put on a pair in the car... so comfy and pretty! I love them! And they're called Wildly Ready, and Australian too.