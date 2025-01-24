Uplifting News

Over the past year, I've been trying to rehome my lovely Paling & Comp Victor 1930s upright piano, as there's no room for it in my house or life anymore.



It's sad but true.



I also don't play it. As beautiful as this instrument is, I've tried to learn to play, but my brain doesn't work that way.



I tried to seek out a buyer, but nobody is interested in buying it from me, and I tried to donate it, but I've had the same issue.



Then, two days ago, I texted the ABC classic station in the morning, answering on of their questions, and that afternoon I received a text from one of their hosts who is working on pulling together community pianos - two per state - to get people into their community halls again and playing them. The ABC was looking for unwanted, but loved pianos that need a new home, and were thrilled to read about mine.



Well, yesterday we chatted and I made a small movie playing the piano and showed a bit of the keys, and the lid and how beautiful it is... and received an email back from the lady saying she loved my piano, and she'd be in touch next week... and the people at the station loved mine too.



Such a positive reaction to my lovely piano... and after I've been trying to rehome it, don't you think?