I Am A Stick by mozette
Photo 5500

I Am A Stick

I was shopping early yesterday morning, and I spotted a Curlew, a weird bird that has big eyes, and is fluffy and small.

They're shy creatures, hiding from us and acting like children when they know they've been spotted - like this one - standing still, acting like a stick.

This one was hoping its impression of being invisible worked on me... but it didn't.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Lynda Parker

Photo Details

