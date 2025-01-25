Sign up
I Am A Stick
I was shopping early yesterday morning, and I spotted a Curlew, a weird bird that has big eyes, and is fluffy and small.
They're shy creatures, hiding from us and acting like children when they know they've been spotted - like this one - standing still, acting like a stick.
This one was hoping its impression of being invisible worked on me... but it didn't.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
Album
365
Tags
bird
curlew
funny_photo
