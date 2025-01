Empty

While my folks are preparing to move from their house of over 50 years, I'm preparing to move a few things from my place as well.



Over the past two days I've packed up a small cabinet for Mum. And today I emptied out the two two glassed-in cabinet areas of the china cabinets. Next, I have to move my vinyl upstairs, sort through my cds and box up my DVDs.



That'll be on Wednesday....



The things in the cabinets are all put away now, and the next things will be done before the end if the week.