Photo 5502
Clearing Out
This is another item I'm getting rid of.
I've emptied it, rubbed some polish into it and now it's in the car to be taken to my folks house.
In the clearing out, I'm getting rid of this, the two china cabinets, the credenza, and the piano... now, that's a lot!
But it needs to be done.
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
my_place
let's_get_organised
