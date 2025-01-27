Previous
Clearing Out

This is another item I'm getting rid of.

I've emptied it, rubbed some polish into it and now it's in the car to be taken to my folks house.

In the clearing out, I'm getting rid of this, the two china cabinets, the credenza, and the piano... now, that's a lot!

But it needs to be done.
