Pretty in Pink by mozette
Photo 5504

Pretty in Pink

I love seeing surprises in my garden.

Like these flowers. They weren't happy in one spot, so I moved them.
29th January 2025

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
