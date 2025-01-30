Sign up
Previous
Photo 5505
Harvested
Yesterday I pulled up all my ginger and replanted the original piece as it wasn't rotted and still had roots and looked promising.
This will last me a little while.
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader
Tags
ginger
,
harvest
,
my_garden
,
my_place
