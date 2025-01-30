Previous
Harvested by mozette
Photo 5505

Harvested

Yesterday I pulled up all my ginger and replanted the original piece as it wasn't rotted and still had roots and looked promising.

This will last me a little while.
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
