All Packed Up by mozette
Photo 5507

All Packed Up

I've been packing up my vinyl, DVDs and belongings out of the credenza and two china cabinets in readiness to shift them out and bring in the ones from Mum and Dad's place next week.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
