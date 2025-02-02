Previous
Well, Hello There by mozette
Photo 5508

Well, Hello There

I opened my blinds of my kitchen and saw this little guy.

Isn't he a cutie?

I went outside and transferred him onto a tree, where he ate a flower and enjoyed the sun.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1509% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
He is gorgeous, well spotted. Glad you put him somewhere safe.
February 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact