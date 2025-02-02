Sign up
Previous
Photo 5508
Well, Hello There
I opened my blinds of my kitchen and saw this little guy.
Isn't he a cutie?
I went outside and transferred him onto a tree, where he ate a flower and enjoyed the sun.
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
1
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5508
photos
20
followers
33
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
2nd February 2025 7:53am
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
hello
,
insect
,
hi
,
praying_mantis
,
my_place
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous, well spotted. Glad you put him somewhere safe.
February 2nd, 2025
