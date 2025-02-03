Previous
Turtle Walking by mozette
Photo 5509

Turtle Walking

Aren't these the cutest?

Mum and Dad went to a wedding, and these were gifts to the guests, but everyone left them. So Mum grabbed four.

They're adorable! And they're made from granite.
