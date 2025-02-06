Previous
Sultry Day by mozette
Photo 5512

Sultry Day

It's been a sultry day.... cloudy, sunny, humid-threatening-to-rain.

Yes. Sultry.

So, in case it did decide to rain, instead of pretending to, I've put the laundry inside.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1510% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact