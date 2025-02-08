Previous
Stamps Watches by mozette
Stamps Watches

During the big clean up yesterday, Mum and I came across these watches.

They're weird and very 1980s.

And Mum forgot she'd bought them.... along with a few pairs of jeans, some bras and souvenirs from the Grand Canyon.
Lynda Parker

Corinne ace
Im not sure the angles are very comfortable but they are very fun !
February 7th, 2025  
Babs ace
So interesting. They don't look as though they have ever been worn.
February 7th, 2025  
