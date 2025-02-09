Previous
Hiding Spot by mozette
Photo 5515

Hiding Spot

Frankie has found that under my desk is the perfect place to snuggle in when I'm on the computer.
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1510% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact