Unchanged by mozette
Photo 5517

Unchanged

This is the light fitting which has been in my folks bedroom since they moved into their house in the early 1970s.

It hasn't changed.

I love it.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details

