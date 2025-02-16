Sign up
Photo 5522
Quiz-Time - answer
A mouth organ badge.
My Grandpa had 2 of these. This one and a green one. They're so beautiful!
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
antique
,
badges
,
mouth_organ
bkb in the city
ace
Nice keepsake
February 16th, 2025
