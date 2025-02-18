Previous
Reflections by mozette
Photo 5524

Reflections

I saw this would be a good opportunity to take an abstract photo of my car.

The passenger side mirror...
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details

