Previous
Photo 5524
Reflections
I saw this would be a good opportunity to take an abstract photo of my car.
The passenger side mirror...
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
abstract
moondust
my_car
