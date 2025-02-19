Previous
Getting There by mozette
Getting There

With my folks moving house to Halcyon Rise at Logan Reserve, my brother and I are packing, sorting, cleaning and comforting the dog...

Yesterday I made 2 trips to Lifeline to donate unwanted goods. And today I'm going to drop off one last time before the big move tomorrow.
19th February 2025

Lynda Parker

Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
