Photo 5526
Today...
Yes, today my place looks a bit empty and poor.
But this is because Dad and I donated my two china cabinets and credenza to Lifeline.
Tomorrow, I'll be getting three lovely china cabinets from my folks.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
my_place
Dorothy
ace
That’s exciting. Hope the move went well.
February 20th, 2025
