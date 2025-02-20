Previous
Today... by mozette
Photo 5526

Today...

Yes, today my place looks a bit empty and poor.

But this is because Dad and I donated my two china cabinets and credenza to Lifeline.

Tomorrow, I'll be getting three lovely china cabinets from my folks.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1513% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
That’s exciting. Hope the move went well.
February 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact