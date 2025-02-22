Previous
Warning Owl by mozette
Warning Owl

This owl has been installed to keep little birds from running into the reflective glass panels on this building.

It looks like it works.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
