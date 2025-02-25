Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5531
Bad-a** Reading
Yep, these two are on my list to read.
I hate clowns, scared of them, but I'll read through my fingers if I have to, to get through IT.
Would have loved to have read Rage, the book removed from The Bachman Books, but I guess I'll be hunting for that now.
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5531
photos
20
followers
33
following
1515% complete
View this month »
5524
5525
5526
5527
5528
5529
5530
5531
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
24th February 2025 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reading
,
books
,
stephen_king
,
my_place
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close