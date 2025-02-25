Previous
Bad-a** Reading by mozette
Bad-a** Reading

Yep, these two are on my list to read.

I hate clowns, scared of them, but I'll read through my fingers if I have to, to get through IT.

Would have loved to have read Rage, the book removed from The Bachman Books, but I guess I'll be hunting for that now.
