Photo 5533
The Wesley Hospital
Outside the Wesley Hospital is a bust of this man. He is the man who helped found the Wesley Mission.
One of my friends is related to him. He was her great-great-Uncle. And her maiden name is Wesley, name still strong in her family in America.
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
brisbane
,
history
,
wesley_hospital
