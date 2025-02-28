Previous
Getting Organised by mozette
Photo 5534

Getting Organised

This past week, my folks moved their bigger furniture from their old house to their new one at Halcyon Rise. On the way, the removalists brought these china cabinets to my place.

It's been a busy week of reorganisation and unpacking here and at my parents new house. I'm also donating things from my place that I no longer need - which is good.
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1516% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact