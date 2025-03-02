End of an Era

After over 50 years in the same house, my folks have finally sold their home at Springwood, Queensland. This weekend, it's being cleaned out completely.



This was their master bedroom.



To think they started out with nothing, no window dressing, unpainted walls, no gardens, under the house unfinished... and they're leaving a finished home.



They're moving to Halcyon Rise at Logan Reserve. A brand new house, with a garden, all the mod-cons and air-conditioning too... a great step up.