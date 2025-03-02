Sign up
Previous
Photo 5536
End of an Era
After over 50 years in the same house, my folks have finally sold their home at Springwood, Queensland. This weekend, it's being cleaned out completely.
This was their master bedroom.
To think they started out with nothing, no window dressing, unpainted walls, no gardens, under the house unfinished... and they're leaving a finished home.
They're moving to Halcyon Rise at Logan Reserve. A brand new house, with a garden, all the mod-cons and air-conditioning too... a great step up.
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
0
365
SM-A505YN
1st March 2025 12:50pm
Tags
home
,
history
,
family_history
