Look At Me by mozette
Photo 5538

Look At Me

My folks dog loves staring at me when he wants me to do something.

He's adorable though.
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
